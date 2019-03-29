MONTPELIER — The Senate voted 27 to 3 Friday to advance a bill that would ban places like grocery stores and restaurants from giving out single-use plastic bags and foam containers.
The three nay votes were cast by Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland; Sen. James McNeil, R-Rutland; and Sen. Corey Parent, R-St. Albans, according to the Legislature’s website.
Rutland County Sen. Cheryl Hooker, a Democrat, voted in favor. Joining her were Sen. Ann Cummings, D-Montpelier; Sen. Andrew Perchlik, D-Montpelier; and Sen. Anthony Pollina, P/D-North Middlesex. The bill, S.113, was sponsored by Sen. Christopher Bray, D-New Haven, chairman of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy.
Perchlik said in a phone interview Friday the bill is scheduled for a third vote on Tuesday. Perchlik said his concerns about the bill centered on the use of reusable paper bags, for which users will be charged a 10-cent fee. He said he’s asked Bray to either lower the fee or to eliminate it once his committee reviews the bill again.
Perchlik said the bill also calls for the creation of a study committee to examine some of the logistics before the bill takes effect next year, allowing some time for any problems to be ironed out. Also, he was worried the 10-cent fee could pose a burden on low-income Vermonters and said the paper products industry should be supported.
He said he supports the bill as it would help remove plastic bags from the environment.
“I voted for it,” Hooker said on Friday. “It’s a small step in helping to clean up our environment.”
Concerns with the bill
But the bill has its share of critics. Erin Sigrist, president of the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association, submitted testimony that single-use plastics are used by "almost every Vermont resident and business."
“We must consider the impact of new policies not only on the environment, but also the human condition as it is and consider education and a phased approach to eliminating these plastics,” she wrote March 1.
Sigrist noted some logistical and financial issues with banning plastic and encouraging paper, and recommended some tweaks to the bill as it had been proposed.
“By no means do we believe this will make a significant impact in the amount of plastics in the environment, but we have no interest in, and do not support, a patchwork of bans or fees around the state,” Sigrist wrote.
A few Vermont communities, such as Brattleboro, have banned single-use plastic bags. And separately, the Legislature is considering a charter change request from Montpelier that would do the same.
New York efforts
The Associated Press reported Friday that New York state is also working toward banning single-use plastic grocery bags. California and Hawaii have already enacted such bans.
“With this smart, multi-pronged action, New York will be leading the way to protect our natural resources now and for future generations of New Yorkers,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement release Friday, according to The Associated Press.
The ban would be part of a $175 billion budget proposal. Under the plan, local governments could put a 5-cent fee on paper bags with 3 cents going to the New York state Environmental Protection Fund and the rest to the local government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.