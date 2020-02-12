A 20-year-old Rutland man is expected to have his sentencing deferred for three years after pleading guilty to touching a 14-year-old girl and sending her a lewd photo in November 2018.
James Dambrisi-Stuart, of Rutland, was arraigned in November 2018 in Rutland criminal court on a felony count of sexual assault on a person younger than 16 and a misdemeanor charge of distributing indecent material to a minor.
On Tuesday, Dambrisi-Stuart entered into a plea agreement to plead guilty to an amended felony charge of lewd and lascivious conduct. The misdemeanor charge, to which he also pleaded guilty, was not amended.
Both the Rutland County State's Attorney's Office and Christopher Davis, who represents Dambrisi-Stuart, are recommending his sentence be deferred for three years.
If a defendant whose sentence is deferred avoids further legal trouble for the length of the deferment, the sentencing will not happen and the charge will be expunged from the defendant's record.
The charges against Dambrisi-Stuart were based on an affidavit written by Trooper Sgt. James A. Wright, of the Vermont State Police, who said he investigated when a 14-year-old girl reported having sex with a 19-year-old man while her mother was away from home at work.
Wright said he met with the girl and her mother and the girl said she met Dambrisi-Stuart through Snapchat, a social media app.
The girls told investigators two of her friends came over to her house, both juveniles, on Nov. 23. She said her mother was working.
The girl said she and her two friends were vaping, and she became impaired, the affidavit said. Wright said the girl told investigators she then invited Dambrisi-Stuart to her home.
According to the affidavit, the girl said she and Dambrisi-Stuart had sexual contact after her friends fell asleep. She told investigators the contact was consensual and Dambrisi-Stuart had not used force.
One of the girl's friends also spoke with Wright in November 2018. She said she met Dambrisi-Stuart through social media but not in person until he visited the friend's house. During their online interaction, he sent the girl the lewd photo, she told Wright.
Dambrisi-Stuart specifically admitted on Tuesday to pressing his body against the 14-year-old girl while her friends were present and sending the picture to the other girl.
Dambrisi-Stuart's sentencing is scheduled for May 12.
On Tuesday, Davis said his goal was for Judge David Fenster to accept his client's change of plea that day and to set the sentencing out for about 45 days. He said he understood the Vermont Department of Corrections had completed a psycho-sexual evaluation of his client but he had not received it yet.
During the course of the hearing, Fenster suggested they might need a pre-sentence investigation as well. While both Davis and Rutland County Deputy State's Attorney Travis Weaver said they didn't believe the investigation, commonly known as a PSI, was most needed, Fenster's reference to law books kept at his bench convinced them it was likely required before sentencing.
Davis expressed optimism that the PSI could be done by the time of the sentencing hearing.
The girl who accused Dambrisi-Stuart was not in the courtroom Tuesday. Weaver said he planned to inform her of the sentencing hearing date.
