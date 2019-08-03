Lisa Underhill, left, a registered nurse at Rutland Women's Healthcare, carries her 2.5-year-old daughter, Alina, along The Loop trail Saturday to raise awareness for World Breastfeeding Week. Behind her is Jody McIntosh, a registered nurse and manager of Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Women’s and Children’s Unit. McIntosh is with her daughter, Renee, who is 3.5 years old. In blue is Sarah Bache, a registered nurse at Rutland Regional Medical Center. To the right of Underhill is Kathy Romano, of Rutland Women's Healthcare.