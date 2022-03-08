A Middletown Springs couple are facing a felony charge after an investigation in January which police said ended with the removal of 17 animals and two others, a pig and a chicken, that appeared to have died of neglect.
Kyle Bradish, 29, and his wife, Ashley Bradish, 27, were both arraigned on a felony charge of cruelty to animals by killing an animal with undue pain and suffering and a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals through leaving an animal without adequate food, water or shelter.
In an affidavit, Deputy Justin Cram, of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, said police executed a warrant at a home on North Street in Middletown Springs on Jan. 24, along with Dr. Janet Carini of the Rutland Veterinary Clinic at Castleton Corners, and members of the Rutland County Humane Society.
He said 17 animals were removed, all in need of food, water and a safe habitat, and most in need of medical attention.
Cram said on an earlier visit he had found a dead chicken and a dead pig, both of whom appeared to have died as result of the poor conditions. While Cram said he had made a record of the dead animals using his body camera, he said they were both gone during the search warrant execution on Jan. 24.
The affidavit noted the dead chicken and pig brought the total number of neglected animals at the home to 19.
The felony charge brought against Kyle and Ashley Bradish was based on the dead pig and the misdemeanor charge was based on one of the dogs removed from the property.
According to the affidavit, Cram was on patrol in Middletown Springs on Jan. 13 when he was approached by a neighbor of Kyle and Ashley Bradish who reported there were several animals at the Bradish home that were not receiving adequate care, food or water.
Cram said the neighbor showed him, from the neighbor’s property, the conditions of the animals. Cram said he could see an adult pig, whose ribs could be seen because he was so thin, as well as other animals like dogs, chickens, ducks and turkeys. Cram said there was no food visible and water bowls contained only ice.
The affidavit noted there had been recent snow and Cram said he saw no footprints, which indicated no one had come out to feed or water the animals. However, he said there were fresh footprints and tire tracks near the home which indicated there had been activity at the home.
Cram said he spoke with Kyle Bradish on Jan. 16 at the Bradish home. He said Bradish acknowledged he didn’t feed the animals every day and that there had been financial challenges that made it difficult to pay for feed and care. He told Cram the pig had died recently from exposure to the cold but said the dogs were brought inside every night.
The affidavit said Cram spoke with Arthur Bradish, 63, who told him that the care of the animals had been an “ongoing issue.” He said when the dogs were brought into the house they were being placed directly into kennels and he “didn’t feel they were being cared for properly nor were they having any sort of decent life.”
Judge David Fenster granted a warrant on Jan. 21 to search the home. On Jan. 24, Arthur Bradish gave police consent to enter the home, the affidavit said.
Noting the observations from the search of the house in the affidavit, Cram said there had also been snow close to the date the warrant was executed and as had been the case earlier in the month, there were no footprints in the snow to indicate anyone had fed or watered the animals.
Cram said there was a chicken coop with seven hens inside and a duck coop with four ducks inside. Both had a water dish but the water was frozen but Cram said there were signs the hens and ducks had pecked at the ice in an attempt to get water.
The last outdoor enclosure had a turkey and a rooster inside. Both had signs of frostbite and Cram said there was no place the animals could go in the enclosure to get out of the wind.
Inside the home, the team found a German shepherd and a border collie in kennels. Both the dogs were in kennels that were too small and both were very thin. The dogs didn’t have water and there was no covering on the bottom of the German shepherd’s kennel so the dog was sitting and laying directly on the metal wire.
A rabbit and a cat were also found inside the home and removed because they were in need of medical treatment.
Cram said both Kyle and Ashley Bradish came to the Rutland Sheriff’s office to be cited, but both refused to sign the citations. He said Kyle Bradish said he was “sorry it got to this point” and expressed remorse about the rabbit because it was his daughter’s pet.
The felony charge for both Kyle and Ashley Bradish is punishable by up to five years in prison while the misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to a year in prison, if either is convicted.
