A spree of vandalism left about 30 vehicles damaged earlier this month. The suspect taken into custody for the incidents may not be competent enough to be charged.
Sgt. Jon Dickerson, of the Rutland City Police Department, said on July 19, the police department was notified about a man who was either throwing rocks through the windows of cars or “keying” them, using keys to scratch and vandalize the vehicles.
No one was injured during the alleged vandalism spree.
The vehicle for which Dickerson allegedly saw the man commit vandalism was parked near the Rutland Free Library and belonged to former Rutland City mayor Chris Louras. Dickerson said he believed the man was simply vandalizing cars as he saw them and hadn’t allegedly targeted Louras’ vehicle.
Dickerson declined to name the man because the incidents may be due to mental health issues, but added that the man claimed to be from the Burlington area.
However, Dickerson added, police found the last known address for the man was in the Barre area.
“Basically, he went around Wales (Street,) Center Street, near the library, Nickwackett (Street,) Terrill (Street,) over by Gill’s (Delicatessen on Strongs Avenue) and keyed most every car and then I want to say roughly seven to 10 cars got rocks through the windshield,” he said.
Police were called and Dickerson responded. He said he and other witnesses saw the man vandalizing the car belonging to Louras who Dickerson said was also a witness to the incident.
The man was detained by Dickerson who said the man seemed irritated and argumentative, but created no further incidents when being taken into custody.
“He thought the feds were in cahoots with us and they were after him. He wasn’t in his right mind at all,” he said.
Alecia Armstrong, a mental health crisis counselor, who is embedded in the Rutland City Police Department from Rutland Mental Health Services, responded to the scene and assisted with bringing the situation to a peaceful conclusion.
According to Dickerson, the man has been identified by state agencies as having a history of mental illness and vandalism incidents.
The man was hospitalized and Armstrong requested that he be held until a determination could be made about his competency.
While Dickerson said the man did not provide any reason to police for the vandalism, he said he has spoken with the man since the alleged incident.
“Totally different person but doesn’t want to talk about it. Doesn’t feel like he’s responsible or anything like that,” he said.
The various acts of vandalism seemed to take place on July 19 between 9 a.m. and noon. Dickerson noted that one of the odd aspects of the incidents is that several individual incidents happened during the day and on the street, but no one seemed to have witnessed them or reported the earlier incidents to police.
The first report was of an alleged vandalism on Wales Street and Dickerson said while he was responding to that call, reports came to the department the alleged vandal was at the library.
“By the time I got over there and walked up on Chris and several other people, the guy was in the act of keying Chris’ car. That’s when I detained him there,” he said.
Dickerson said he has spoken with Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan about the incident, but said it’s not yet clear whether the response from law-enforcement will be based on the alleged crimes or the man’s mental health issues.
Dickerson said his final count of damaged vehicles, as of Monday, was around 30 but said there may be a challenge to prove the man vandalized the vehicles if the man is not willing to admit that he damaged the vehicles.
However, Dickerson noted that he believed all the vehicles suffered $1,000 in damage or more and “that’s lowball,” he said. He added that police had heard from a number of unhappy residents who had just realized their insurance had a $1,000 deductible for damage from vandalism.
Some of the cars were new, according to Dickerson.
The police officer also said that any Rutland resident who sees a similar incident should not attempt to confront the vandal on his or her own but should contact law-enforcement officers to handle it.
In 2019, a similar spree took place in central Vermont. A Connecticut man was accused of vandalizing vehicles and buildings and was ordered hospitalized after being found not competent to stand trial.
Micael S. Bizuneh, 32, of Hartford, Connecticut, had been facing multiple felony and misdemeanor counts of unlawful mischief in Washington County.
Police said Bizuneh has vandalized many vehicles — including throwing rocks through windows and keying vehicles — and was responsible for graffiti on commercial buildings and churches in Berlin. Police said he had been smashing windshields on vehicles in Barre and Montpelier in August 2019.
He faced additional charges, including incidents of physically assaulting a woman in Northfield and striking a corrections officer at the jail in St. Johnsbury.
It is unknown whether the incidents in Rutland are by the same perpetrator.
