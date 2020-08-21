Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.