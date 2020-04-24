Three men were arrested for burglary and unlawful mischief after being accused of breaking into four businesses in the area of the Howe Center in March, according to a news release from the Rutland City Police Department.
Isiah Hall-Graham, 19; Jacob Austin, 21 and Devin Hughes, 19, were cited to appear in Rutland criminal court on June 8.
The release said patrol officers from the Rutland City Police Department responded when a burglar alarm was set off at the PEG TV building in the Howe Center on March 17 just after midnight.
A witness told police about seeing two people running from the PEG TV building. Officers at the scene were able to find and detain Austin and Hall-Graham.
Detective Emilio Rosario from the RPD Bureau of Criminal Investigations investigated the alleged incident. After reviewing the surveillance video and talking with witnesses, Rosario leaned four businesses were burglarized that night in the area of the Howe Center by Hall-Graham, Austin and Hughes.
The release did not give a hometown for the three men or a date for their arrest.
