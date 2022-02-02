Four local people are facing criminal charges after a multi-agency raid by law-enforcement which found heroin, crack cocaine and two stolen handguns at a Crescent Street home on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Rutland City Police Department.
Patrick Higgins, 43, is facing charges of selling cocaine and selling cocaine within a school zone; Michele Higgins, 36, is facing a charge of selling cocaine; and Nicholas Henning, 42, is facing a charge of selling cocaine, police said.
Matthew Layden, 32, was also arrested during the incident because of an outstanding warrant. The release said there was a warrant for Michele Higgins as well.
All four are from Rutland.
The release said officers from the Rutland City department, the Vermont Drug Task Force, the Vermont State Police Field Force Division and federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Homeland Security participated in the raid as part of a “multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking.”
A search warrant for 25 Crescent Street was obtained by the Rutland City Police Department and the Vermont Drug Task Force and entry was made by the Homeland Security special response team.
Police said there were three juveniles inside the home.
Besides allegedly finding drugs and guns, police also found more than $12,000 in cash and “other evidence of drug trafficking,” the release said.
Police said they expect other arrests will be made from this investigation.
Anyone with information about the alleged drug activity at Crescent Street can call the Rutland City Police Department at 773-1820 or the Vermont Drug Task Force at 773-9101. Online, anonymous tips can be submitted at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit, which also provides information about how to submit anonymous information through text.
