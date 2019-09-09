KILLINGTON — Six days after the crash occurred, State Police have released information on an incident where a bicyclist was hit by a car on Killington Road.
According to police, they were dispatched on Sept. 3 at 2:34 p.m. to the intersection of Killington Road and West Park Road. Police said their investigation indicated that a 2018 Ford truck driven by Debra Whittaker, 32, of Killington, was traveling west on West Park Road when she turned left onto Killington Road at a low speed. Whittaker didn’t see Cathy Capetta, 40, of Pittsfield, who was on a bicycle, and there was a collision, police said in a news release. Capetta was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center with a possible spine injury, according to the release.
Killington Fire Department, Killington EMS and Rutland Regional Ambulance Services were on scene with police.
