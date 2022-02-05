DANBY – Police have identified the person found dead on the side of Danby Mountain Road on Thursday as a Massachusetts teenager.
Isaiah Rodriguez, 17, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was identified after an autopsy conducted Friday, according to a news release from the Vermont State Police.
The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds to the torso, and the manner of death is a homicide.
On Thursday, police initially called the death “suspicious” and later sent an update that said Rodriguez appeared to have been shot.
About 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, police were notified that the man's body was found on the side of Danby Mountain Road in the area between Scallop Drive and Currier Road.
State police detectives have narrowed down the time of the incident to between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police would like to speak with anyone who was traveling on Danby Mountain Road or who saw or heard anything out of the ordinary during that time.
Rodriguez had been wearing a dark-colored, puffy coat with red piping at the bottom, dark-colored pants and "slides," an open-toed, backless type of shoe, for footwear.
On Thursday, police identified another Massachusetts man as the victim of a homicide whose body was found in Vermont. Elijah Oliver, 22, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was found in Swanton on Wednesday.
The medical examiner’s office said the cause of death in that case also was gunshot wounds to the torso.
Springfield and Haverhill, in Massachusetts, are about 115 miles from each other. Danby and Swanton are about 125 miles from each other.
There has been no information from police indicating the homicides are related.
On Wednesday, police were notified at about 4:35 a.m. that an adult man, later identified as Oliver, was dead inside a home at 45 First St. in Swanton.
Police said their preliminary investigation indicated the homicide was not a random incident, but no one is yet in custody for the death.
Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 773-9101. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
