The Vermont State Police are investigating the possible homicide of a man whose body was found in Salisbury, off of Route 53, as part of the investigation of a fatal officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning.
A press release also revealed the name of the person shot by police in Rutland on Tuesday as Christopher G. Louras, 33, of Rutland.
The release did not provide the name of the person whose body was found in Salisbury on what is also known as Lake Dunmore Road. The name of the man found in Salisbury will be released following notification of next of kin and further investigation, the release said.
“Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide, along with potential links to the subsequent shooting at the Rutland Police Department and the events that transpired afterward in a parking lot off Evelyn Street near the railroad tracks downtown,” the release said.
Police do not believe there is any danger to the public related to these events.
The Rutland City and Rutland Town police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave as per protocol. Their names are expected to be released Wednesday.
Once complete, the information from the Vermont State Police investigation into the officer-involved shooting will be turned over to the Attorney General’s Office and the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the use of force.
Police ask that anyone with information about these incidents call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 773-9101.
