MOUNT HOLLY — Police believe they have found the body of a local woman who was reported missing on Tuesday.
Ashley Brown, 38, of Mount Holly, had been reported missing on Tuesday. A press release, seeking information on Brown’s whereabouts, was sent out on Wednesday.
Brown’s vehicle was located in the area of Lake Ninevah on Wednesday but troopers were not able to locate her initially.
When search efforts continued on Wednesday, crews located a body believed to be Brown in the woods near Lake Ninevah.
A press release from the Vermont State Police said the death does not appear to be suspicious.
The body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
STEWARTSTOWN, N.H. — A Vermont man died after the car he was driving drifted off a New Hampshire road, struck and embankment and crashed into some trees, state police said.
The car was found on its side Wednesday afternoon on Route 3 in Stewartstown.
Levi Brooks, 24, of Beecher Falls, Vermont, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said speed does appear to be a factor in the crash. Their investigation is ongoing.
