PITTSFORD - A Middlebury Police Department officer, training Tuesday at the Vermont Police Academy, accidentally fired his gun during a training exercise and the bullet damaged his leg, according to a statement released by Vermont State Police.
The statement said the non-life-threatening injury was an abrasion to the leg of Daniel Ailinger, 23.
After investigating the incident, troopers determined that recruits from the academy were involved in a training scenario involving the use of firearms under low-light conditions. The scenario was supervised by certified firearms instructors.
Troopers said they learned Ailinger accidentally discharged his firearm while removing it from his holster.
Training staff immediately evaluated Ailinger and discovered the injury was not life-threatening but Ailinger was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center. He received medical attention before being released and returned to the Vermont Police Academy.
The incident was reported around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Ailinger is a member of the 108th basic training class for police professionals.
