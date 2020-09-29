HUBBARDTON -- The Vermont State Police are investigating a fire from Thursday in Hubbardton that destroyed a sedan.
According to a release from the Vermont State Police sent on Monday, troopers were notified around 8 a.m. on Thursday about a burnt car in a pull-off on High Pond Road in Hubbardton.
By the time troopers arrived, the sedan, believed to be a 2018 Volkswagen GTI, was completely incinerated.
Police said the car was still smoldering when they reached the scene.
The release said the car had a license plate from Massachusetts and was listed as belonging to David Silber, 53, whose address is unknown.
On Monday afternoon, troopers said they had made contact with Silber and, after speaking with him, added the car appears to have been stolen before the fire.
The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is is asked to contact Trooper Kip Colburn at the Rutland Barracks of the VStP at 773-9101, or submit a tip anonymously at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
