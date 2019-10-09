A Castleton man is facing a felony charge after police said he got into the bed of a student at Haskell Hall at Castleton University on Sunday and wouldn’t leave.
Daniel Jokinen, 21, of Castleton, is not a student at the university, according to the police affidavit filed in the case.
On Monday, Jokinen pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of unlawful trespass into an occupied home. He was released without bail but ordered not to go to the campus of Castleton University.
In an affidavit, Officer Justin Szarejko, of the Castleton Police Department, said he responded around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to a report from Castleton University’s Security Office about a man who had just been given an order not to trespass on the campus.
A security officer said the man, later identified as Jokinen, had been seen in the area of Haskell Hall barefoot and wearing only boxer shorts. According to the affidavit, Jokinen started to cry when approached by security officers and said his sweatpants were in one of the dorm rooms.
But while the security officers were trying to help Jokinen, a female student told them she didn’t want Jokinen in the dormitory.
Szarejko said he was aware from past interactions with Jokinen that the university had already obtained an order telling Jokinen he couldn’t be there.
When Szarejko returned to the Castleton police station, he found the student and her parents were waiting for him.
“It should be noted that further information provided by the parents of the (student) advised that incident was more serious in nature than originally advised by security,” Szarejko wrote in the affidavit.
The student provided police with a written statement. She said the incident started around 6 a.m. Sunday after she had been sleeping in her bed.
“I woke up to this kid crawling on top of me. Thank God I woke up when I did. Out of fear, I shoved and kicked him off of me. He then sat at the end of my bed. I yelled at him to leave several times. Yet he continued to sit on my bed and tell me no,” the student wrote in the statement.
The student said as she continued to yell at Jokinen to leave, he started calling her names, telling her to “(expletive) off” and told her he “didn’t deserve the way I was speaking to him.”
The student’s statement said she contacted a friend who said he would help her get Jokinen to leave but after she let her friend in, they couldn’t locate Jokinen. She said a second friend arrived, and when they returned to her suite, they realized Jokinen was back in her bed.
“But he took his pants off while I was gone because he was in his underwear. And he wasn’t just sitting in my bed, he was laying down like it was his,” she wrote in her statement.
The student said her friends forced Jokinen to leave but said she had been “very frightened and scared for her safety until my friends forced him to leave.”
Szarejko said he tried to interview Jokinen around 1 p.m. Sunday. He said Jokinen told him he didn’t remember entering the dorm room or interacting with the student.
If convicted of the charge against him, Jokinen could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.
