BRANDON — The town police chief says he’s moving on in December.
Christopher Brickell said Tuesday his last working day as chief will be Dec. 17. He informed the Select Board of this at a meeting on Monday during an executive session.
Brickell has been with the town for 17 years. He came to Vermont in 1978 and lived in Dorset, working for many years with Manchester Police. His parents had retired to Vermont, so he and his siblings were eventually drawn to the area.
“We had a fairly high crime rate when we came here and it was really due in large part to the efforts of the officers that worked for the department that we turned some of those things around,” he said, adding that he was also able to improve the community’s relationship with town police during his tenure.
He said he isn’t retiring and is leaving to pursue another opportunity.
“It’s been a long, good run for me, and after 36 years in law enforcement, it’s about time for somebody else to put a fresh set of eyes on the community and for the community to have a different perspective from a new chief,” he said.
Brickell said he’s been fortunate to have worked with good select boards and town managers, as well as people in the department itself. He plans to let the town sort out how it wants to go about hiring his replacement, but will help if asked.
“I think they need an open mind to what law enforcement looks like today, respecting everybody and treating people with dignity and clear oversight of the officers in the department,” he said, speaking on the qualities the next chief should have. “I have very respectful people that work here and their integrity is of the utmost caliber and that’s one of those things if you don’t have that you don’t have a functioning police department.”
Brickell isn’t the only senior officer leaving the department. He said Lt. Rodney Pulsifer plans to retire in December after a long career. This will leave the seven-member department short a few officers until at least February when two people currently in the Vermont Police Academy are expected to graduate.
Hiring and retention is a struggle for many police departments, and Brandon is no exception, Brickell said.
Since 2006 it’s lost 17 people, about one per year, an issue given the time it takes to interview, screen, and train an officer.
“We have continually called upon Chief Brickell to work with members of our community at their worst moments, often in times of crisis, and he has always done so with patience, dignity, and integrity,” stated Select Board Chair Seth Hopkins in an email Tuesday. “Chief Brickell has been the model of professionalism as he has led his department through challenges in recruiting, budget funding, and the changing law enforcement climate, extending even to an examination of the fundamental nature of policing in 21st-century America.”
Hopkins said the town has just begun its budgeting process, so the pending departure of Brickell and Pulsifer will be discussed at the next budget workshop session.
