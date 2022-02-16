RUTLAND TOWN — A Rutland City man's leg was broken on Feb. 7 after he was hit by a car while crossing Route 7, according to Vermont State Police.
A press release sent Monday night said Tristan Gibbard, 22, of Mendon, was driving a 2021 Jeep Renegade north on Route 7 while David Falco, 55, of Rutland City, was crossing Route 7 near Randbury Road on Feb. 7.
Police said this portion of the roadway is poorly lit and Falco was not in a marked crosswalk.
Gibbard struck Falco, which caused Falco's leg to break.
Falco was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said. Gibbard was not injured.
Police were notified about the crash around 8:40 p.m. Feb. 7.
