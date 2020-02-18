No criminal charges will be filed against the four police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Christopher G. Louras in Rutland on Oct. 8.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said his office had reviewed the evidence from an investigation conducted by the Vermont State Police. Donovan said the attorney general's office concluded the officer-involved fatal shooting was justified.
Rutland County State's Attorney Rose Kennedy said her office had reached the same conclusion, and would not be prosecuting any of the officers involved.
The decision clears three Rutland City Police officers, Sgt. Adam Lucia, Sgt. Kenneth Mosher and Cpl. Elias Anderson and one Rutland Town Police officer Deputy Chief Ted Washburn.
Louras, the son of former Rutland City Mayor Christopher C. Louras, was killed in a shootout with police in the parking lot of the Rutland Shopping Plaza near the Amtrak station. At the press conference, law enforcement officers said Louras fired seven shots from a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle while in the parking lot.
Police fired a total of 38 shots.
Donovan said the incident in Rutland began on the morning of Oct. 8 after two shots were fired into the Rutland City police station.
No motive was given by Donovan or the other law-enforcement officers who spoke on Tuesday except for Donovan saying it was “clear” that Louras was having a mental health crisis.
Donovan said Christopher G. Louras is also a suspect in the shooting death of his cousin, Nicholas Louras, 34, who was found on Oct. 8 in Salisbury.
When asked about Nicholas Louras' death, Donovan said that was an Addison County case that was still under active investigation.
Rutland City Mayor David Allaire, the uncle of Nicholas Louras, also was at the news conference, and said his family supported the police officers involved in the shooting.
