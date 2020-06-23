DANBY - Vermont State Police are investigation an incident of vandalism that happened sometime between Sunday at 5 p.m. and Monday at 8 a.m at Scottsville Cemetery, leaving at least four headstones damaged.
A news release said troopers investigated the incident, which was reported on Monday, around 8:20 a.m., and found a vehicle apparently drove through the rows of headstones, striking multiple headstones and a tree. Police believe the vehicle may be black or dark blue. It is likely to have damage to the front left side from striking the tree.
Tonya Powers, president of the Danby Cemetery Association, said the large cemetery can be seen on the left by drivers traveling south on Route 7. She said it's a large cemetery and she said she couldn't even guess the number of headstones in what she called a “huge” cemetery with six sections.
The cemetery is the final resting place of Silas Griffith, Vermont's first millionaire, who died in 1903.
Powers said the cemetery was established in 1865.
According to Powers, there was a similar incident about three years ago. She said the commission is planning to add a gate and may restrict the hours during the summer.
More commonly, people take items from the graves, Powers added.
“When you place something there, you really have to be OK with knowing it could come up missing at some point. Not everybody respects somebody else's property,” she said.
Powers, who called the incident “very disheartening,” said the people in charge of the cemetery on Monday fixed the stones that were knocked off their bases.
Powers also said it was "disrespectful” to damage someone's grave.
Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call Trooper Charles Gardner at 773-9101 or email charles.gardner@vermont.gov.
