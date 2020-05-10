Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.