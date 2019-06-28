A Proctor man was cited to appear in Rutland criminal court July 15 after police said he was impaired when he crashed his Harley-Davidson motorcycle Wednesday on Cold River Road.
Craig Pockett, 46, of Proctor, was driving a 2013 Harley-Davidson Street Glide east on Cold River Road, in Rutland Town, police said in a press release.
Pockett failed to navigate a moderate curve to the left and departed the south side of the roadway. Pockett crashed into a mailbox and was ejected from the motorcycle.
The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m.
The crash caused significant damage to the motorcycle, but Pockett, who was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center, suffered only non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
According to the release, Vermont State Police troopers saw Pockett show signs of impairment during the crash investigation.
