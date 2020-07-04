Law-enforcement officers in Rutland County are going to be out on the roads during the course of the weekend looking for drivers who are impaired, not wearing seat belts, driving aggressively or too fast or otherwise creating dangerous conditions for those trying to enjoy Independence Day.
On Friday, Deputy Kevin Geno, of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, said police had already started conducting saturation patrols that morning.
“We’ve covering all the high crash areas. As you know, we’ve had two fatal crashes in Shrewsbury in the last four weeks,” said Geno, who is the highway safety coordinator for Rutland County.
On June 1, Ryan Ahonen, 21, of Mount Holly, died in a crash on Route 103. Katrina Centariczki, 74, of Reading, died on June 24 when the car in which she was a passenger was part of a two-vehicle crash.
Geno said deaths in car accidents are on the rise this year in Rutland County as compared to 2019.
“A lot of it is crossing the centerline and there’s a certain amount of distraction involved in each of these crashes,” Geno said.
Also, drivers in Rutland County should expect checkpoints where police will be screening for impaired drivers.
On Friday afternoon, Geno said he had been out for four hours on patrol and already stopped 12 people who were driving 15 to 25 mph over the speed limit.
Geno and his colleagues in Rutland County aren’t the only ones urging caution to Vermont drivers over the holiday weekend.
At a news conference Wednesday, Lt. Tara Thomas, the safety programs unit commander for the Vermont State Police, reminded drivers to wear seat belts among other cautions, according to a prepared statement about the event.
“Speed, aggressive, distracted and impaired driving are the demons that continue to haunt our roads, and these behaviors will be the targets this holiday weekend,” she said.
The amount of traffic on Vermont roads has decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vermont Department of Public Safety.
But from Jan. 1 to July 1 in 2019, there were nine fatal crashes on Vermont roads. This year, the number is 21.
In 2019, 50% of Vermont’s fatal crashes involved impairment, the release said. Nationally, the percentage is almost 30%,
For Rutland County’s enforcement, Geno said the sheriffs would be working with the departments in Castleton and Fair Haven, the Poultney constable and troopers with Vermont State Police, among others.
“We’ll be working as a team out there to do some saturation patrols and do a checkpoint tonight (Friday.) You figure the lakes region is going to be busy especially with this hot weather,” Geno said.
There are issues with speeders on Route 22A and West Haven, Benson and Fair Haven so officers will be watching those areas, Geno added.
One of the reasons for increased speeding and distracted driving might be the pandemic, Geno said.
“I think they forgot that caution when COVID-19 was going on. They had all this freedom on the road. There was no one around them. It allowed them to drive in excess of the speed limit. They haven’t retrained themselves now that probably 90% of that traffic is now back, that they need to follow within the guidelines and traffic laws,” he said.
One piece of advice Geno had from a long career in traffic safety Geno offered was for people to not only put down their cellphones but to put them somewhere inaccessible so the driver isn’t tempted to look at it. He said he had stopped people for distracted driving who had hands-free technology but couldn’t resist the urge to look at their phones.
Geno reminded drivers that police are not trying to harass them or ruin the holiday but to keep the roads as safe as possible.
“If we went out and didn’t issue any tickets or arrest any drunk drivers, I don’t think that would bother any of us,” he said. “But we know that’s not going to happen.”
