Police have cited Ezra M. Miller, the actor portraying the Flash in an upcoming movie, for a felony count of burglary.
A news release issued Monday afternoon stated Miller, 29, of Stamford, was cited on Sunday to appear in Bennington criminal court on Sept. 26 to be arraigned on a felony charge of burglary into an unoccupied home back in May.
The release stated that on May 1, around 6 p.m., the Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary at a home on County Road in Stamford.
The initial investigation indicated that several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the home while the homeowners were not present.
The release stated Isaac B. Winokur, 33, of Stamford, was the victim of the burglary. As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to cite Miller.
Miller ultimately was located Sunday, Aug. 7, around 11:25 p.m. and cited by police.
Media reports, including a report in "Rolling Stone," said Miller, the actor, has been living in Stamford. In the last year he has had several run-ins with law enforcement.
VSP spokesperson Adam Silverman confirmed on Monday the Miller in the citation is the actor.
The Vermont State Police coordinated on this investigation with the Bennington County State’s Attorney's Office.
