LEICESTER — A Fair Haven woman died after being in a crash on Route 7 on Tuesday, according to the Vermont State Police.
Lyudmila Cushing, 69, of Fair Haven, was driving east on Leicester-Whiting Road in a 2013 Honda CR-V. Police said she “failed to safely enter” Route 7, where Norman Arnold, 59, of Brandon, was driving south in a 2015 Kenworth truck.
The truck hit the CR-V in the intersection of Route 7 and Leicester-Whiting Road, police said.
The crash was reported around 3:25 p.m.
When police arrived, Cushing was dead, a press release said. Arnold did not report any injuries, but both vehicles were destroyed.
Troopers were assisted by Brandon Fire and Rescue.
Investigation is ongoing, according to police, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at the New Haven barracks at 388-4919.
— Staff report
