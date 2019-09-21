SAXTONS RIVER — Vermont State Police said they found a fugitive hiding under a bed early Saturday morning.
Police said Zachariah McAllister had warrants in Vermont and Massachusetts on drug charges as well as charges stemming from a high speed chase. Upon learning he was in a residence at 36 Main St., state troopers and officers from the Bellows Falls Police Department responded, evacuated the residents and found McAllister in his hiding spot, according to State Police.
Police said additional charges are possible against those who harbored McAllister.
McAllister was held without bail and is scheduled for arraignment in Brattleboro criminal court on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.