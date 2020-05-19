MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS – While firefighters tried to save a single-story camp on Saw Mill Hill Road on Saturday, they were unable to save the structure from being completely consumed by the fire, according to a news release from the Vermont State Police's Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.
The release stated the fire is considered suspicious.
Around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, the Middletown Springs Fire Department was dispatched to 4000 Saw Mill Hill Road for a report of a structure fire at a remote camp. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a fully involved structure fire.
They noted most of the camp structure already had been consumed by the fire prior to their arrival. They were unable to save the camp.
Minor injuries were reported.
As part of his scene assessment, Middletown Springs Fire Chief Joe Castle contacted the fire and explosion team for assistance in determining the origin and cause.
Members of the team were at the scene on Monday morning. They determined the camp was believed to be unoccupied.
However, a man, who the release identified as Scott Saltis, approached firefighters from the woods behind the camp, claiming to have sustained minor injuries from the fire.
Saltis was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center and treated for his injuries.
Investigators said it wasn't clear whether Saltis was staying in the camp or in nearby woods at the time of the fire.
This fire remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. James Wright at the Shaftsbury Barracks at 442-5421 or contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program hotline at 800-32-ARSON, or 800-322-7766. The program will pay up to a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
