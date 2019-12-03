BRISTOL — State Police said their investigation into the deaths of two people on Upper Notch Road indicates that it was a homicide-suicide.
According to police, the deceased have been identified as Gary Guilmette, 71, and Candice Guilmette, 70. Relatives of the couple hadn’t heard from them since Saturday and Monday asked a neighbor to check on them. After the neighbor discovered their bodies, they contacted police.
Police said autopsies were conducted on the pair by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington which showed Candice Guilmette was killed by a rifle bullet to the neck, while Gary Guilmette shot himself in the head. State Police said it appears Gary Guilmette shot his wife then turned the gun on himself. Police said Gary Guilmette suffered a medical event earlier this year that might have altered his mental status and what role that may have played in this incident remains under investigation.
Police are asking anyone who saw or spoke to either of them since Saturday night to contact State Police at 388-4919.
The Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division were involved in the investigation.
