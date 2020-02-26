Police have identified Thomas Weld, 64, as the man whose body was found Feb. 11 under the Route 7 bridge in Clarendon, but no cause of death has been released.
Police have not said where Weld lived but the news release from earlier this month said Weld was apparently homeless and had lived under the bridge for a long time.
Detective Trooper Lauren Ronan, of Vermont State Police, sent the Tuesday statement that identified Weld. She said police do not consider his death suspicious.
In her initial release, Ronan said a person whom they did not identify found the body under the bridge near the intersection with Route 7B. That person flagged down a driver who in turn notified police about Weld.
Weld's body was taken shortly after it was found to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.
