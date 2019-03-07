PROCTOR — State Police have confirmed that the body of the woman found Wednesday in a vehicle on Florence Road is that of Alicia Harrington, 44, of Rutland City, who was reported missing the day before.
The cause of her death was not released.
State Police said an autopsy was completed by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday. Police said they are waiting for a toxicology report to be completed, which can take several weeks.
Police said they’re continuing to treat Harrington’s death as suspicious, but they believe it’s an isolated incident and don’t suspect there’s any danger to the community.
Anyone with information about the matter is asked to call 802-773-9101 and speak with State Police in Rutland.
On Tuesday, Harrington was reported as missing to the Rutland City Police. At 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Vermont State Police were told a vehicle matching one Harrington was said to drive had been found on Florence Road. A body, later identified as Harrington’s, was found in the vehicle.
The Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team responded to investigate.
