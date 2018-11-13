State Police say they responded to 75 weather-related crashes during the season’s first real snowfall.
“The incidents included a fatal two-car crash in Sharon in which one passenger was killed, and a three-vehicle collision involving a school bus in Newbury in which five passengers from Newbury Elementary School were brought to the hospital as a precaution,” wrote State Police spokesman Adam Silverman in an email Tuesday.
State Police released separate reports on those incidents.
“In all, the State Police handled more than 75 motor-vehicle crashes and slide-offs from midnight through mid-afternoon. In most cases, no injuries or minor injuries were reported. Troopers responded to a number of other weather-related incidents such as downed trees and power lines,” Silverman wrote. “The State Police wish to remind motorists to slow down, leave extra distance between vehicles, allow plenty of time to get to your destination, and clear off all snow and ice from windows and roofs."
