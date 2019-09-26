Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery at the Flagship Cinemas on Wednesday night.
Commander David LaChance, of the Rutland City Police Department, said no one was hurt during the incident but police have not made any arrests.
LaChance said a movie theater employee called the police around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday to report the robbery.
While LaChance said he didn’t know for certain whether there were customers inside the building watching movies at the time of the robbery, the starting times for several of the movies showing at the theater indicate they would be still be running at that time.
There was one other employee in the movie theater, but LaChance said the second employee was not in the area where the alleged robbery took place.
The theater was closing at the time of the incident, but the employee said two people came in just as the employee was closing the doors and “preparing to lock up.”
On Thursday, LaChance said police did not want to release information about the weapon that was allegedly displayed during the incident.
The description of the robbers did not include their age or race, but they were described as wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts and jeans. Their faces were covered, the employee told police, and both were about 6 feet tall.
“They demanded money from (the employee.) The employee complied,” LaChance said.
The robbers fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
LaChance said the employee called police and notified the other employee about what happened. As a result, the employee was not able to provide information to police about the direction in which the alleged robbers had gone or whether they fled on foot or got into a vehicle.
Police believe they were called just after the robbery. However, LaChance said police were not able to locate the suspects despite the close proximity of the police station to the movie theater.
“Our officers responded and then, shortly after, our detectives responded. They canvassed the area and at that time, no subjects who were believed to be involved were located,” he said.
No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning, but LaChance said detectives were reviewing video footage to learn more about the incident.
None of the other businesses in the Rutland Plaza, which includes the local Walmart and Price Chopper supermarket, reported any incidents on Wednesday night.
LaChance said police would release further information as it becomes available.
“If there’s anybody out there that may have any information as to this or was in the area of the plaza, either before 10:15 p.m. or about that time and saw anything suspicious or anyone who may be involved with this, they are urged to call the Rutland City Police Department,” he said.
LaChance said he didn’t know of any other time the movie theater had been robbed while it was in operation. He said there had been break-ins after hours, but he wasn’t sure whether it was under the ownership of Flagship or a previous owner.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
