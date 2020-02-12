The body of a middle-aged man, who police believe was homeless, was found Tuesday in Clarendon under the Route 7 bridge near the intersection with Route 7B.
Troopers with the Vermont State Police are investigating the death, which is not considered suspicious.
The man has not yet been positively identified but police believe they know who he is. Police said the man had apparently been homeless and lived under the bridge for a prolonged period of time.
State Police received a call from a passerby on Route 7 around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday about the discovery of a body under the bridge.
Troopers along with an assistant medical examiner went to the site and found the body, which was then taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information to help positively determine the man's identity is asked to call Detective Trooper Lauren Ronan at 442-5421.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.