Rutland City Police are investigating a death in a car crash believed to have been related to a shooting.
Chief Brian Kilcullen said shortly after 9 p.m. Monday that the deceased male had been identified but that his name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He said a suspect had yet to be identified but that investigators did not believe there was any further risk to the public.
Police said calls of a crash and shots fired were received in quick succession from the area of State Street and Cleveland Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. Monday.
Kilcullen said officers arrived to find a car crashed into a parked vehicle at the corner. Radio activity described police recovering at least two shell casings on State Street.
Kilcullen said the deceased had been sent to Burlington for an autopsy and that the individual had been known to police prior to the incident.
"I won't say in what capacity," he said.
Kilcullen said there was no indication that anyone else had been in the car.
Anyone who might have information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101, or the Rutland City Police Department at 802-773-1816.
