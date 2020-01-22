Late Tuesday morning, search and rescue crews located a body in the water near the location where a snowmobile operated by a Swanton man was found abandoned in the area of the Highgate and Swanton border.
The body was recovered and was positively identified as Michael Rich, 39, of Swanton. Police said an autopsy will be conducted at the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.
State police were contacted at about 6:50 p.m. Monday by Rich's girlfriend who reported that he and a friend, Rahel Barrows, 51, had been out snowmobiling when their sleds went through the ice on a creek near Lake Champlain at about 4:15 p.m. in the vicinity of Platt Road in Highgate.
Both men were able to get out of the water and reach a vacant nearby camp, police said. Rich eventually made his way to the home of his girlfriend, where he retrieved another snowmobile and set off in the direction of the camp.
That snowmobile was later found abandoned with its hood up near the original break in the ice.
Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks along with fire and rescue personnel began a search of the area and located Barrows unhurt in the cabin. Search efforts including a Dartmouth-Hitchcock helicopter on Monday night to Tuesday morning were initially unsuccessful in locating Rich.
The incident remains under investigation by the Vermont State Police. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.