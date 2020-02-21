LUDLOW — What police are calling the “suspicious” death of a 49-year-old woman at a Ludlow home on North Hill Cross Road is being investigated by the Vermont State Police.
According to a press release from the Vermont State Police, or VSP, there are no indications the incident is connected to any threat to public safety.
The Ludlow Police Department was notified of the death by a friend of the woman shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday. Ludlow police asked the VSP to assist in the investigation.
Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, responded to the request from the local police.
The investigation remains in an early stage but preliminary findings indicate the woman had been housesitting at the home and was last heard from on Wednesday morning.
The woman’s body was taken Friday to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation of the woman's death is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 722-4600.
This post will be updated.
