The Rutland City Police Department is investigating what they're calling the “suspicious” death of a local man whose body was found in his Harrison Avenue home on Thursday.
A press release from the Rutland City Police Department said investigators have determined the death of Joseph M. Johnson, 59, of 82 Harrison Avenue, was “suspicious in nature.”
Police said there are no indications as of Friday morning of a danger to the public.
On Thursday, around 10 a.m., staff from the Vermont Department of Corrections contacted the Rutland City Police Department to say they had gone to 82 Harrison Avenue for the purpose of checking on the welfare of a probationer. At the home, DOC staff saw a body lying on the floor inside the home.
Officers from the Rutland City Police Department went to the home and went inside. The man on the floor, later identified as Johnson, was dead, police said.
Detectives from the Rutland City Police Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations and an assistant medical examiner from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were sent to the home, where they were briefed by DOC personnel and the patrol officers.
Based on evidence at the scene, police determined there were indications the death was suspicious.
The scene was secured pending further investigation and evidence collection.
Rutland police detectives worked through Thursday, conducting interviews and collecting possible evidence, the release said.
The Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team’s assistance was requested for the purpose of scene processing and evidence collection. Around 6 p.m., the crime scene team began processing the scene.
The 82 Harrison Avenue home remained secured as for Friday morning with a Rutland City police officer on scene overnight.
The release said they expected to release more information later on Friday.
