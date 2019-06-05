Rutland Town Police are looking for the public’s help in solving a number of thefts from cars that were reported Wednesday.
According to a release, the thefts occurred on Killington Avenue and Townline Road between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Reported stolen were loose change and cash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Chief Ted Washburn at 802-772-4327.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.