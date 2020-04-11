WELLS – Troopers with the Vermont State Police are investigating an alleged burglary at Western Shores Road home they believe happened on Thursday morning.
Around 6 p.m. on Thursday, a burglary was reported to the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police.
During the course of the investigation, police determined the burglar or burglars used force to get through a door at the home, which is owned by Christopher Kostyun, 53, of Albany, New York.
Firearms and electronics were taken from the home during the burglary, which police believe happened between midnight and 1 a.m. on Thursday.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact Trooper Kipp Colburn at the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police by phone at 773-9101. Information can be submitted anonymously at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
