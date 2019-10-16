MOUNT HOLLY — A Westminster man was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday after police said he shot another Westminster man in the arm in Ludlow during September as part of an incident police said began in Mount Holly.
Christopher Silva, 29, of Westminster, was scheduled to be arraigned in Windsor County court, in White River Junction, Wednesday, on felony charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a statement released by the Vermont State Police.
Police said the Ludlow Police department was called Sept. 17 around midnight for gunshots fired on Route 103 near the Timber Inn.
Police apprehended Zachariah McAllister, 29, of Westminster, who was wanted on several warrants, in response to the call.
While investigating the case, police learned that during the evening hours of Sept. 17 Silva and McAllister were involved in an altercation outside a home in Mount Holly.
According to police, Silva fired a gun in McAllister's direction during the fight but the bullet did not hit McAllister.
Silva allegedly forced McAllister, at gunpoint, into his vehicle and drove him south on Route 103 to Ludlow.
McAllister was able to get out of the vehicle near the Timber Inn but Silva fired the gun at McAllister, this time hitting McAllister's right forearm.
Police said that as of Wednesday morning, Silva was being held at the Springfield jail on unrelated charges.
