Police are investigating an incident of shots being fired on Sunday morning on State Street but Commander David LaChance, of the Rutland City Police Department, said no one appeared to be hurt and there was no indication the unidentified shooter was firing at a specific target.
LaChance said police got multiple calls about multiple gunshots being fired on Sunday around 2:30 a.m. on State Street between Baxter Street and Pine Street.
LaChance said officers with the Rutland City Police Department and troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the area and found multiple shell casings in the roadway.
Witnesses were able to provide some description of a vehicle police believe was involved in the incident but LaChance said police aren't releasing any information about the vehicle or the shell casings at this time.
After canvasing the area, police determined the shots seemed to have been fired out of a moving vehicle. LaChance said there's no indication the shooter was targeting any particular person or location and police believe there was only one gun involved.
LaChance asked that anyone who has information about the incident contact the Rutland City Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.