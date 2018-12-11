KILLINGTON — Police said a 20-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the foot Tuesday.
Killington Police Chief Whit Montgomery said that at approximately noon, the male was at a spot off Route 100 near Pittsfield where people often go to target shoot. The male had a Springfield 1911 .45 caliber handgun which went off when he drew it from its holster. The bullet hit him in the right foot. The male was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center by Rutland Regional Ambulance for non-life threatening injuries. Montgomery said State Police are also investigating but the incident appears to be an accident.
He didn’t release the name of the male, deferring to State Police, who as of 4 p.m. Tuesday hadn’t responded to requests for more information.
