WEST PAWLET - Vermont State Police are trying to find the driver of a Jeep that crashed on Route 153.
The crash was investigated Thursday after police were notified around 10 a.m. The initial report said the 2007 Jeep Liberty involved in the crash was significantly damaged and had been abandoned.
Through investigation, police determined the Jeep was traveling east on Route 153 in West Pawlet when it left the south side of the roadway and crashed head-on with a tree, caving in the passenger side headlight assembly, crumpling the hood, frame and doors, and sheering the passenger side front wheel from the Jeep.
It was found by troopers with no driver or passengers. However, blood was found inside and police determined the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
A news release said State Police troopers are concerned for the welfare of the Jeep's driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Kipp Colburn, Vermont State Police, at the Rutland barracks, 773-9101.
Anonymous tips can be called in at 844-848-8477, or provided through the internet at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
