Local police are looking for a man whose family and friends say he hasn't been seen for two weeks.
James E. Bryant, 41, of Rutland, was reported missing on Nov. 10, according to a post on the Rutland City Police Department's Facebook page.
Officers are asking anyone with information regarding Bryant and his whereabouts to call the Rutland City Police Department and ask for Detective Cpl. Adam Lucia at 802-773-5894 or Detective Sgt. Charles Whitehead at 802-773-1844. Information can also be submitted through the Facebook page at @RutlandCityPD online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.