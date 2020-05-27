UNDERHILL – Police are looking for a man who is a suspect in a local shooting that happened this morning, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
The suspect, Evan Labonte, 24, of Fairfax, is described as a slim white man, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweater and low-hanging jeans. Labonte might still be armed with the handgun allegedly used in the shooting and should be considered armed and dangerous.
According to the release, Labonte shot a 29-year-old man multiple times in a vehicle outside a home at 50 Meadow Lane in Underhill around 7:30 a.m.
The Vermont State Police have not identified the man who was shot but said he was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment.
His current condition was unknown around 9 a.m. this morning, the release said.
Following the shooting, Labonte fled the scene on foot. It is unclear in what direction Labonte might have been traveling, or whether he had access to a vehicle.
The investigation into the shooting is in its earliest stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, are joining the investigation.
The release said members of the public should avoid Meadow Lane in Underhill while the investigation is underway.
Anyone who sees Labonte should not approach him and instead immediately call 911 or the Vermont State Police in Williston at 878-7111. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation or the whereabouts of Labonte is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Williston.
