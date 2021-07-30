FAIR HAVEN — A man with a knife robbed a convenience store on Route 22A on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Vermont State Police.
No one was injured in the incident.
Police said a lone man entered Mac’s gas station, displayed a knife that was about 5- to 6-inches long and demanded the clerk hand over money from the cash drawer and the safe. The robber fled the store with the cash in a green bank bag with a broken zipper.
Police did not say how much money was taken. The robbery was reported around 2:45 p.m.
The man was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, light-colored jeans with rips in the legs and a flat-brimmed, dark-colored baseball cap.
Anyone with information that might be relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 773-9101. Visit vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit to submit tips anonymously online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.