LUDLOW — A Ludlow man has been arrested in connection with the January death of an 11-month-old boy.
State Police announced Monday they arrested Tyler Pollender-Savery, 23, "on suspicion of second-degree murder" in connection with the death of Karsen Rickert. Police said Pollender-Savery was scheduled to be arraigned in Windsor criminal court on Monday at 4 p.m.
On Jan. 11, police announced they were investigating the death of an 11-month-old boy. On Jan. 16, they released Rickert’s identity, naming his parents as Abigail Wood and Nicholas Rickert. Police said they’d been called to a Ludlow residence for a report of an unresponsive infant. At the home with the child was Wood and Pollender-Savery, Wood’s boyfriend.
Rickert was pronounced dead at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, said police.
On June 13, police said an autopsy on Rickert had been done by the New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner’s Office. The coroner determined the cause of Rickert’s death to be asphyxia as a result of him being strangled or smothered. Police said the death was ruled a homicide.
Police from the Ludlow and Springfield police departments worked with State Police on the investigation.
