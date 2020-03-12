A Wallingford man is facing two felony drug charges after police said he was selling drugs from the Howe Center parking lot.
Levi L. Balestra, 60, of Wallingford, pleaded not guilty on March 4 in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of possession of more than one ounce of cocaine and one felony count of selling less than 2.5 gram of cocaine.
Balestra was released without bail, but he is scheduled to tell the court by March 30 whether he will hire a private attorney.
The charges against Balestra are based on an affidavit written by Cpl. Heath Plemmons, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he was dispatched to 1 Scale Avenue around 3:20 p.m. March 3 because of a “suspicious blue Subaru Forester” whose occupant was “possibly involved in drug activity.”
Plemmons said when he spoke to Balestra on March 3, he noticed a strong odor of marijuana, but Balestra said the odor was from “part of a joint he smoked yesterday.” Plemmons said he told Balestra the odor was stronger than what Balestra described.
Plemmons said when he asked if people had been approaching the sport utility vehicle, Balestra acknowledged they had been. Plemmons said based on the strong odor of marijuana, the phone call alleging possible drug activity and Balestra telling police that people had been approaching his Forester, he wanted Balestra to allow police to search the SUV.
Before the search, Plemmons told Balestra that “now was the time to be honest, and let me know if there was anything else in the car.”
“He sighed and said that he had cocaine in the car,” Plemmons wrote in the affidavit.
At the Rutland City police station, Sgt. Adam Lucia weighed the material and recorded it at 2.66 ounces. The material field-tested as cocaine, the affidavit said.
Balestra agreed to speak with police at the station, Plemmons said.
“Balestra proceeded to state that the police had probably already concluded how ‘big’ he was. He stated he had been ‘peddling’ for quite a while. He stated he dealt with six to seven people every day and they were people he had known for a while,” the affidavit said.
Plemmons said Balestra confirmed that “peddling” meant selling cocaine.
“He was asked if his daily routine included coming into Rutland and ‘hooking his friends up,’ to which Balestra replied ‘yes.’ Balestra discussed his company that he owned and stated that he had been out of work since September. He stated he got back into selling cocaine because people were ‘bugging’ him for cocaine. He stated people solicit him for cocaine because his customers can trust him,” Plemmons wrote in the affidavit.
According to Plemmons, Balestra would not identify any of the people who allegedly bought drugs from him.
He described trading cocaine for auto repairs, Plemmons said.
Balestra allegedly said he doesn’t use cocaine but smoked marijuana daily.
The affidavit said Balestra’s criminal records check showed convictions for cocaine-related crimes in New York and Florida.
If convicted of the charges against him, Balestra could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.
