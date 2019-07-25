A Brandon man is facing criminal charges after police said he tried to fight with officers while attempting to skip out on a bar tab in Rutland last month.
Nicholas Sweet, 27, of Brandon, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct through use of abusive or obscene language and one misdemeanor count of petty larceny.
The charge is based on an affidavit written by Officer Jeffrey Warfle, of the Rutland City Police Department.
Warfle said police were called around 1:10 a.m. June 29, to the Center Street Alley off Center Street.
As police were nearing the site, they were told by dispatchers that Sweet was attempting to walk out on his tab.
Police were able to find Sweet by a description that said the man leaving the bar was bald, wearing a black T-shirt and work boots and who had ear-gauges.
Warfle said Officer Tyler Billings was the first to spot Sweet.
“Sweet was attempting to leave the area and Officer Billings told him to stop. Sweet squared off with Officer Billings and asked him if he wanted to fight,” Warfle wrote in the affidavit.
According to Warfle, Sweet became compliant after Warfle told him to place his hands behind his back or Warfle would use pepper spray .
According to the affidavit, Sweet used “vulgar and obscene language” while in the alley and on Center Street.
Warfle said Sweet told police he had money for his bar tab but police were “only able to locate a couple of dollar bills on his person.”
An employee of the Center Street Alley told police that Sweet’s tab was about $27.
The employee said Sweet was showing signs of intoxication, and staff was going to ask him to leave, but Sweet’s credit card was run first and came back declined.
The employee said he didn’t see Sweet trying to start any fights but said Sweet tried to spit on the staff.
Sweet declined to give a breath sample to police, Warfle said.
Sweet was accepted into Grace House for the night.
At Grace House, Sweet gave a breath sample that indicated his blood-alcohol content was 0.264%, which is more than three times the legal limit for driving in Vermont of 0.08%.
Warfle said Sweet was issued a notice against trespassing at the Alley.
While Sweet was released without bail Monday, he was ordered not to drink alcohol to the extent it interferes with his work or the safety of himself of others.
He was also ordered not to go to the Alley.
If convicted of the charges against him, Sweet could be sentenced to up to 14 months in prison.
