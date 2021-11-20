A Morrisville man was charged with a felony on Monday after police said a video showed the man had been driving illegally during a high-speed chase in Mount Tabor in September after the man allegedly lied to police about being the driver of the car.
Geoffrey A. Gamble, 21, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of negligent driving while attempting to elude a law-enforcement officer.
Gamble was released without bail but ordered not to drive except for work, court, legal appointments and medical appointments.
The charge against Gamble is based on an affidavit written by Deputy Joshua Piatek of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department who said he was on patrol Sept. 6 in an unmarked police car in Mount Tabor on Route 7 when he saw a blue Volkswagen Beetle being driven at 76 mph in a 50-mph zone.
Piatek said he turned on his blue lights and began to pursue the car. He estimated the Beetle was being driven 85 to 90 mph.
The pursuit continued into Danby, with Piatek using his siren as well, according to the affidavit, but the driver of the Beetle didn’t pull over.
Piatek said he lost sight of the car, but area residents helped him locate it parked on a lawn on Mount Tabor Avenue. When he approached the Beetle, Piatek said he saw a woman sitting in the driver’s seat. He said she denied fleeing from police.
Gamble was sitting in the passenger seat, and Piatek said he learned Gamble had recently been stopped driving the Volkswagen Beetle that had been part of the Sept. 6 pursuit. The affidavit also noted that Gamble’s license was expired and a civil suspension of the license was pending.
On Sept. 8, Piatek was assigned to a similar patrol. During that shift, he was approached by a local resident who said there was video of the Beetle from Sept. 6.
“Upon inspection of a still frame from the footage, it becomes apparent that the operator of the vehicle was not (the woman,) but was (Gamble,)” Piatek wrote in the affidavit.
Piatek said Gamble was cited into court on Sept. 9 by officers with the Morrisville Police Department in Lamoille County.
If convicted of the charge against him, Gamble could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.