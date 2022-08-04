A local man is facing a felony charge after police said he called them in June to report a car that was allegedly stolen and that he was the one who stole it.
Logen Goodwin, 23, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on July 25 in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of aggravated operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent due to the vehicle sustaining more than $500 in damage during the alleged incident.
Goodwin was released without bail but ordered not to abuse or harass the owner of the car.
The charge against Goodwin is based on an affidavit written by Officer Timothy Rice, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said Morganne Fitzgerald, a city resident, had called police around 4 a.m. on June 7 to report her 2019 Toyota 4Runner had been stolen.
Fitzgerald told Rice that she had been told earlier on June 7 by relatives that Goodwin, who is her cousin, had stolen her sport utility vehicle.
“Fitzgerald stated she then called Vermont State Police (VSP) dispatch to report the theft and was informed that … Goodwin had actually called police himself reporting that he stole the vehicle and was in Castleton,” the affidavit said.
The dispatchers working with the state police said officers from the Castleton Police Department were with Goodwin at the time Fitzgerald called and told her she should call the Rutland City Police Department to report her 4Runner had been stolen.
Fitzgerald said she allows Goodwin to stay at her home sometimes but said she has never let him take her SUV. She said the 4Runner was parked in her driveway prior to the alleged theft.
According to Fitzgerald, the 4Runner keys had been in her home earlier and Goodwin was staying there at the time.
In his affidavit, Rice included incident reports made by officers with the Castleton Police Department.
One report, made around 3:25 a.m. June 7, said the “entire front end (of the 4Runner) is smashed up” but said Goodwin didn’t know what he had hit.
The affidavit doesn’t elaborate on what Goodwin might have hit during the alleged incident.
Around 3:20 a.m., Goodwin was expressing suicidal thoughts, police said, and “he was standing in the middle of the four corners but agreed to go move to the sidewalk.”
The four corners in Castleton is at the intersection of routes 4A and 30.
Rice said the reports from the Castleton Police Department indicated a man law-enforcement officers believed to be Goodwin had called police to report he had stolen “his cousin’s car from the city and he wanted to turn himself in.”
Officers in Castleton said there was some indication that Goodwin may have had a knife during the incident but they believed he had no weapons with him during their interactions with Goodwin. They said he told them he had been “drinking heavily.”
Goodwin was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center on June 7, Rice said.
Fitzgerald told police she got an estimate for repair of the 4Runner, which came in at almost $5,000. She said none of the damage was present before Goodwin allegedly took the SUV.
If Goodwin is convicted of the charge against him, he could be sentenced to up to five years in jail.
